Applications now open for City Farm SLO's Youth Empowerment Program

City Farm SLO is now accepting applications for its Youth Empowerment Program. The program consists of farm-based workshops for local teens, helping them to build skills for healthy and successful futures.

There are a total of eight workshops that will cover a wide range of topics, including health and wellness, leadership and team development and career and college readiness.

Students can also earn up to 200 dollars from participating in the program.

Kalea Conrad, City Farm SLO's Youth Empowerment Program facilitator, shares the program is an opportunity for students interested in agriculture. "A lot of students, in the last several decades, have lost that understanding of and connection to land. She adds, "Our main goal is to reconnect students to the possibilities of pursuing a career in agriculture and show them it's an opportunity."

City Farm SLO is offering three cohorts this June and July. The deadline to register is Apr. 30; visit City Farm SLO's website to apply.