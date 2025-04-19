Arrests made in connection with Bob Jones Trail car burglaries

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with car burglaries in a parking lot near the Bob Jones Trail.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies say the two were arrested last Friday for "a number of" thefts in the Bob Jones Trail parking lot on Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo, with the most recent one being reported at the end of March.

"The victim returned to their car after using the trail to discover the front and rear passenger windows had been broken out and their wallet and credit cards had been stolen," the sheriff's office stated in a press release. "While the victim was speaking with deputies, they received an alert that one of the credit cards had been used at two different stores. One purchase, which was declined, was for over $500. The other purchase went through for more than $300," according to the press release.

After obtaining video surveillance and receiving help from a forensic specialist, authorities say the suspects, identified as Carlin Mount, 37, and Alisha Sherrell, 33, were located at a hotel in Santa Maria.

Deputies say they were also able to identify a vehicle, which they say was believed to be connected to numerous other burglaries, including one at the Pismo Preserve and several more in Nipomo. They add that stolen property linked to burglaries in Nipomo was also found in Santa Maria.

Mount and Sherrell were both booked on suspicion of burglary and ID theft.

