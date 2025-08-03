Art in the Park returns to San Luis Obispo for its second year

Over 100 artists and designers from across the West Coast gathered in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the city's second annual Art in the Park.

Community members visited Santa Rosa Park to explore artworks from 140 different artists, including paintings, sculptures, and handmade jewelry.

Debby Rising, one of the artists at the event, traveled from Sacramento to showcase her work, which she calls "gourd art".

"They make a thunder sound," Rising said. "I sell these to sound healers, yoga teachers, therapists, musicians, and people that just think they're really cool."

The second annual Art in the Park show continues on Sunday.

You can visit it for free at Santa Rosa Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.