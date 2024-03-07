Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri greets fans, signs tequila in San Luis Obispo

A legend of the food and television universe was in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri was at Costco off of Los Osos Valley Road greeting passionate fans and signing bottles of his liquor Santo Tequila.

Residents and out-of-towners alike waited patiently — some for hours — to meet the "Mayor of Flavortown."

"The first guy in line got here at 11:30 a.m.," said Riley Williamson, who is from Chico. "We were just chatting it up ... he brought his lawn chair, I just sat on the floor."

Fieri signed bottles and took photos with fans from 5 to 6 p.m.

"It was really fun — he was super nice," said Emily Cermey. "He said it was great to meet us and he took his picture with us. ... It was really cool to meet him.

Jason Orr/KSBY Emily Cermey, left, and Riley Williamson spoke to KSBY about their experience meeting Guy Fieri on Wednesday, March 6 in San Luis Obispo.

Fieri's tequila brand was created alongside famed rocker and fellow California native Sammy Hagar, according to its website.

Fieri is known for his presence on television series such as "Guy's Big Bite," "Diner's Drive Ins & Dives," "Tournament of Champions," and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," according to his website.