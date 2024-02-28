Bail lowered for former SLO Co. employee charged with stealing county money

Bail was lowered Wednesday for the former San Luis Obispo County IT employee charged with stealing upwards of a quarter million dollars from the County.

Norman Hibble was back in court for a continued arraignment and while he did not enter a plea to the 12 felony county he’s facing, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera did lower the 54-year-old’s bail from $250,000 to $100,000.

Hibble worked for the County for over five years and was charged last week with misappropriation of public funds.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says between April of 2017 and October of 2023, Hibble used a county credit card to buy items like a crossbow, solar system, and personal DJ and photography equipment to the tune of over $250,000.

The DA’s office stated in court last week that some of the items Hibble allegedly purchased with county money, including a $3,000 Blackmagic DaVinci Mini Panel - a device that facilitates photo and video editing - were used for a side business on Facebook.

Though Hibble's passport was removed from his possession during a search warrant conducted in November, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal argued against lowering bail because he says Hibble is a flight risk and if he posts bail, he might try and acquire a passport to move back to his native Australia.

The defense argued for the lowering of bail, saying Hibble decided to stay in the country even though he was being investigated in this case since late last year.

Judge LaBarbera said since Hibble’s not being charged with a violent crime and doesn’t have access to a county credit card, meaning he likely couldn’t reoffend, he should have access to affordable bail.

If he posts the $100,000 bail, LaBarbera ordered Hibble to report to probation within 24 hours and be monitored electronically by SLO County Probation. Other conditions of bail include surrendering any other passports he may have as well as not attempt to apply for any new ones.

Hibble faces 16 years in prison if convicted on the 12 felony charges.

He will appear in court again on Thursday, March 14, for further arraignment.

