Bike park opens at Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo

Residents and visitors can now enjoy new features at the bike park at Laguna Lake Park.

The newly added courses include various features to help beginners develop the skills needed to effectively mountain bike. The bike park is approximately three acres.

There's also a trail for beginners to intermediates.

The trails are marked with signs that offer advice, what riders can expect, and a preview of the trail.

“We think it’s great, right?" said local resident Gresh Eckrich, who was there with his 6-year-old daughter Odessa and 4-year-old son Booker. "We were watching the BMX in the Olympics and so that’s how I sold it on them. I think it’s lived up to the hype and they’re having a great time. “

The bike park was proposed earlier this year and was developed in part through community feedback.

Future features could include an all-ages pump track, a jump line and a dual slalom.