Boo Boo Records gears up for annual Record Store Day

Boo Boo Records will be rocking this Saturday, as the business hosts its annual Record Store Day.

“Last year‘s Record Store Day was incredible. It was our biggest day ever in the 50 years of business. It was just insane, so we’re looking more of the same this year," says owner Mike White.

Due to its popularity, employees say they'll be opening their doors at 8 a.m. for shopping, allowing up to 10 people in at a time.

To celebrate Record Store Day, Boo Boo's plans to have hundreds of exclusive vinyl releases, live bands and screenprinting to mark the special occasion.

"It’s really a celebration of the record store...and what we do and the community outreach, but it’s being celebrated through vinyl releases," White says.

Boo Boo Records is located at 978 Monterey St in San Luis Obispo.

