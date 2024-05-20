Boozy Book Fair: Where Books, Brews, and Nostalgia collides

Community members were able to relive the best parts of childhood at the Boozy Book Fair in San Luis Obispo today.

The event took place at the Humdinger Brewing Taproom.

At the fair, attendees were able to enjoy a nostalgic fusion of books, funky erasers, and scented stickers, with the bonus of some brews while enjoying popular 80s and 90s songs.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Sarah Wineman, an attendee at the event.

"It's just an amazing way to remember something that we loved as kids and get to do it in a way that's relevant to us as adults," Wineman said.

The Boozy Book Fair is a collaboration between two local business owners: Taneesha Regez of Monarch Books, and Laura Beth Amy of Humdinger Brewing.