'Bringing the community together': Cal Poly hosts Women of Color Symposium

Although students at Cal Poly were not in class on Saturday, crowds were still seen on campus for a once-in-a-year event.

At the Chumash auditorium, the Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County hosted the 2025 Women of Color Symposium.

The event featured several guest speakers, networking opportunities, and lectures centered around women of color's experience in the community.

Organizers say the symposium aimed to create a space of connection and belonging among similar groups.

"The main goal of the panel was to bring amazing women of color that are [...] building network, bringing the community together and helping the community in so many ways," Rita Casaverde, the executive director of Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County, told KSBY. "It was really refreshing to just get to hear their thoughts."

If you missed Saturday's symposium, you can find more of the coalition's events by visiting its website.