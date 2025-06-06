Bruce Gibson reflects on time as supervisor after announcing he won't seek reelection

Supervisor Bruce Gibson recently announced he won’t be running for re-election.

“This is the best job in elected office. It is a joy to do this job,” said Bruce Gibson, San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.

This is his 19th year as a county supervisor and his fifth term.

“And over the years, I’ve been reelected because I’ve gotten the job done," Gibson said. "The business of county government is getting stuff done.”

A desire to be involved in his community inspired him to run for supervisor. Within his district, which covers areas including the north coast of San Luis Obispo County, he’s proud of many things.

“Things like the Los Osos sewer, library branches, parks acquisition, and the financial management.”

Gibson says the county has had to adapt over the years in order to address the needs of the community.

“Our county and our county government have faced all the challenges that have been thrown at it. The pandemic, the need to respond to disasters, floods like the ’23 and ’24, and the challenges of replacing aging infrastructure. All of these things, the county is constantly changing. We haven’t grown in size all that quickly.”

KSBY asked Supervisor Gibson why he’s not running for re-election.

“I’m really interested in digging in on a few specific issues that interest me and where I think I can make a particular contribution. What those are, are under development right now.”

But he says a supervisor’s job is never done.

“Just outside the board chambers, you’ve seen every supervisor who has served. They have dealt with the problems of the day, and it’s never done. That’s just the way it is,” Gibson said.

Gibson says, although he has announced he’s not running for another term, he still has 19 months left in his job, and there is still work to be done.