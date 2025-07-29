Cal Poly campus dining wins national recognition

Cal Poly Campus Dining has earned top national honors for excellence in student-focused food service, taking home two Grand Prizes at the 2025 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards in Salt Lake City.

The awards, presented by the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS), recognize Cal Poly for Innovative Dining Program of the Year and Outreach and Education Program of the Year.

With over 40 dining platforms, including favorites like Scout Coffee and Chick-fil-A, campus dining impressed judges with its blend of local flavor, nutrition, sustainability, and community engagement.

The Outreach award spotlighted December’s Self-Care Fair, offering students a relaxing break during finals with food, massage therapy, and interactive activities.

“This recognition is a testament to the commitment this team has to providing our students with best-in-class dining experiences and our constant evolution as dining program,” said Andrea Burns, associate executive director of Commercial Services.

Cal Poly stood alongside top schools like Duke and Boston College in this year’s honors.