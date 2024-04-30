Cal Poly Career Services starts new professional clothing closet drive for students in need

Cal Poly Career Services launched a professional clothing closet drive to provide professional attire to students in need.

The upcoming closet drive invites the San Luis Obispo community to donate any gently used or new professional attire. The hope is to provide students who cannot afford appropriate attire for career fairs and interviews, where first impressions are everything.

At San Luis Obispo, nearly 4,000 students annually receive Pell Grants, while nearly half of university students benefit from some kind of need-based financial aid. With the aim of providing equal opportunities, The Career Services' Professional Clothing serves around 400 students with professional attire, but also specialized events and collaborations, clubs and organizations.

Community members are asked to drop off any items at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Office at 895 Monterey St. For more detailed donation guidelines, visit careerservices.calpoly.edu or call 805-756-2501.