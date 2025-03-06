Cal Poly choir rehearses ahead of upcoming concert at Carnegie Hall

On Wednesday, a symphony of voices filled the halls of Cal Poly's Davidson Music Center as the Polyphonics student choir rehearsed for its upcoming concert at one of the world's most famous concert venues.

The performers are gearing up for their April 6 concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The group is directed by conductor Scott Glysson, who choir member Daniel Almond describes as one of the best music teachers at Cal Poly.

KSBY stopped by Wednesday's rehearsal to find out how Almond was feeling ahead of the performance.

"Rehearsal today was great. We sang through our longest piece, all the way through successfully," Almond said.

Before the April concert, the Polyphonics are also singing in a performance titled "Imperial Echoes: Music for Royal Occasions" at Cal Poly on March 15.

"We have just a week until our concert, and then only the next week until the Carnegie performance. So, we're pretty much locked in. Just fixing up some edges here and there," Almond said.

More on the Polyphonics' upcoming events and concerts can be found on the Cal Poly Music Department website.