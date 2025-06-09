Cal Poly Director of Athletics, Don Oberhelman, announces retirement

The Cal Poly Director of Athletics, Don Oberhelman, announced his retirement Monday after 15 years with the university. A representative for Cal Poly says a nationwide search for his replacement is underway after Oberhelman says he will be leaving at the end of the summer, or sooner if a new director is found.

During his time with the Mustangs, Oberhelman has helped develop new facilities, upgrade existing locations and push for academic and athletic success in students.

“Don has embraced the Cal Poly hallmark of continued improvement and leaves our Athletics program significantly enhanced from the day he arrived,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. “On behalf of our entire university community, I offer our sincere thanks to Don for his commitment to athletic and academic excellence and his unwavering support for our student-athletes over the years.”

Cal Poly Athletics has won 54 team conference championships under Oberhelman, what the university calls "unprecedented athletic success." The Graduation Success Rate by Cal Poly student athletes has risen 22% since Oberhelman began his career at Cal Poly.

Oberhelman oversaw $100 million of renovations and new construction for every athletic program at the university. Most notably, he has helped upgrade eight locker rooms, improve seating at Baggett Stadium and create the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex, according to the university.

He has also been involved in national leadership roles while serving as the Director of Athletics for Cal Poly. Oberhelman was appointed to the first NCAA Division 1 Council and served as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Legislative Committee.

"I want to thank President Armstrong for his support and partnership over the years,” Oberhelman said. “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our amazing university. To our incredible staff and student-athletes, I have enjoyed my time with you greatly and look forward to celebrating your future success. For D.D. and I, this is our forever home, and we are excited to support Cal Poly as fans and donors in the future.”

