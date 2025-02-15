Cal Poly event helps teens get ready for college by honoring Black History Month

In San Luis Obispo, more than 150 high school students spent this Valentine's Day celebrating diversity.

On Friday, Cal Poly hosted an all-day college readiness conference aimed at supporting students from under-served and underrepresented populations who are looking to pursue higher education.

"We want every student who comes on the campus to feel like they belong and that they can thrive here," Melissa Furlong, Executive Director of Admissions and Enrollment Development, told KSBY. "We want students to learn about the different programs that we have here, learn about our community, and really see themselves here as they get ready to take that next step on to college."

Friday's event included presentations, a campus tour, and workshops.

Students also took part in a Black History Celebration and Resource Fair.