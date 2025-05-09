Cal Poly hosts annual egg-drop competition. For many, it didn't go over easy

Cal Poly's Packaging Club held its annual egg-drop competition at the farmers' market in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

The club partners with the global packaging-solutions company Pregis to host the competition with one goal in mind: to keep the egg intact.

Competitors create their own packaging or use a club-provided kit to protect their grade-AA large egg, then drop it from a boom lift three stories high, letting it fall to the asphalt below.

"There's been some that haven't broken, but a lot of them are just breaking," said Scarlett Frazier, the PolyPack Egg Drop coordinator. "Some of them are breaking, and they come out fully of the package, and some of them you kind of have to dig through layers to see what happened."

Each package is then opened to reveal the results. Three cash prizes were awarded this evening, one each to first, second, and third place.