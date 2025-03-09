Cal Poly Journalism students earn Hall of Fame status, national recognition

Cal Poly Journalism students are celebrating this weekend after earning prestigious recognition from the largest student media organization in the nation.

The Associated Collegiate Press held a convention in Long Beach on Saturday, where Cal Poly's Mustang Media Group (MMG) was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

That means the student news organization earned more than 15 Pacemaker Awards and nominations since its beginning in 2007.

John Schlitt, the general manager of MMG, told KSBY that the recognition serves as a reminder of the students' excellence.

“One of the things I oftentimes tell the students is, you know, your work is just as good as anybody else in the nation," Schlitt said. "This is an award and a recognition that not only reflects positively on our journalism department, on Cal Poly, but reflects positively on San Luis Obispo as a whole.”

The manager adds that the accomplishment is an honor for both current Cal Poly students and the past generations of journalists who have contributed to MMG.