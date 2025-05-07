Watch Now
Cal Poly Packaging Club invites locals to compete in annual egg drop contest

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
The Cal Poly Packaging Club is hosting the annual Poly Pack Egg Drop Competition on Thursday, and organizers are inviting Downtown SLO Farmers' Market visitors to compete.

The free yearly competition, sponsored by global packaging solutions company Pregis, challenges participants to craft a packaging design that will protect an uncooked egg from cracking during a 30-foot drop.

Competitors can use their own designs and materials in accordance with the contest rules, or use a club-provided design kit.

All eggs will be provided by the Cal Poly Packaging Club.

The first, second, and third place winners in the competition will be awarded $350, $250, and $100, respectively.

Community members can join in the contest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Chorro and Higuera Streets.

You can find more information about this year's competition on the Poly Pack website.

