Cal Poly previews Performance Horse Sale

Cal Poly Animal Science students hosted a preview of the Cal Poly Performance Horse Sale Wednesday.

The sale has been called the "leading university equine sale in the U.S"

The popular auction features 25 quarter horses that were born and raised on campus and trained by Cal Poly students.

The auction attracts buyers from throughout the nation and promotes "learning by doing" for animal science students.

The auction, with nearly 300 buyers expected, will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 31.

"We have over 150 horses housed here at the equine center. So that's a lot of care and maintenance that we take care of every year. And so the funding from our sale helps provide for all of our horses to ensure that students who attend Cal Poly in the animal science department receive opportunities that provide them with industry-relevant experience," says Jacquelyn Huebner, the 2025 student horse sale manager.

Students are selected to participate in the program based on their work ethic, riding and training abilities.

Students gain valuable hands-on experience starting and preparing Cal Poly horses over the course of winter and spring quarters, working with leading trainers in the reined cow horse and performance horse industries.

The sale is a student-run event and includes a class of 24, including six student managers.

Last year’s equines went to Hawaii, Washington, and Texas, in addition to the Central Coast.