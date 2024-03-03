Cal Poly robotics team hosts Gear Slingers Open Invitational

The Cal Poly Robotics Team hosted the Gear Slingers Open Invitational Saturday.

Organizers said this was the first time the university hosted an official Vex U competition and was expected to be the largest event in the state in the past five years.

Fifteen teams from California and one Arizona team competed at the championship, Garrett Schnack, Cal Poly Gear Slingers project lead, said.

The Open Invitational also gave the public a chance to see Cal Poly's team show off their skills ahead of the World Championship next month.

The VEX Robotics World Championship is set to take place April 28 to 30 in Dallas Texas.