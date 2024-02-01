Cal Poly Rose Float team seeks design proposals for 2025 float

Cal Poly Rose Float is accepting design proposals for its entry in the 136th Rose Parade in 2025.

This would be the university's 76th year of participating.

Officials said the winner of the Rose Float Concept Contest will see their design come to life as a "55-foot-long animated mechanical wonder" and will be showcased before a crowd of 700,000 parade attendees.

The winner could also choose between two tickets to the 111th Rose Bowl Game or a $500 cash prize, according to the press release.

Applicants should submit their designs before Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Cal Poly Rose Float is accepting email submissions with sketches that are in color or black and white and are no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches.

The theme for the 2025 Rose Parade is "Best Day Ever."

Students on the Rose Float leadership team from both San Luis Obispo and Pomona will review the submissions and vote on the winning concept, which will be revealed in the fall, officials said.

The Cal Poly Rose Float is the only student-built float in the Rose Parade.

Click here for more information on how to submit your design for the Concept Contest.