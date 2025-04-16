Cal Poly sets new admissions record

Cal Poly has set a new admissions record.

In its 2025 enrollment review, university officials say 81,899 students applied to the school, which is a 3.6 percent increase from the previous record set in 2024.

According to the university, "The milestone that reflects the increasing demand for Cal Poly’s unique Learn by Doing education."

Of the applicants, 22,531 were selected, with many of those being first-year students.

The average GPA for the students selected was 4.06.

More than 500 students applied from Cuesta College and of those, 274 were selected.

The overall transfer rate was 18.8% with Cuesta's coming in much higher at 53.8%.

Cal Poly adds that 92% of qualified applicants from Cuesta College, who also attended local high schools, were selected for admission to Cal Poly. That number was 93% for Allan Hancock College.

With 361 people applying from Hancock, Cal Poly reports 241 were selected.

Along with Cuesta College and Allan Hancock, De Anza College, Santa Barbara City College and Moorpark College made up the top five selected California community colleges.

San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande high schools were two of the top five selected high schools, and the top five selected counties included Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Diego, Orange and Alameda.

Classes for the fall term begin Sept. 18.