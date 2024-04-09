Cal Poly student dies after accident in Big Sur

A Cal Poly student has died after an accident in Big Sur, the university announced Monday.

The announcement did not specify what the accident was, only that it occurred while the student, Kenneth Taylor, was on a trip in Big Sur on Saturday, April 6.

Taylor, a third-year mechanical engineering student from Richland, Washington, was remembered as a lover of the outdoors — he was a founding member of the Alpine Club — a participant in the Surfrider Foundation, and a trip leader for Cal Poly's ASI Poly Escapes.

In the announcement email, his coworkers describe him as "a person of incredible technical skill and even more incredible kindness, unmatched wittiness, and a passion for adventure that could inspire anyone."

The university also provided resources for Cal Poly students and community members affected by Taylor's death.