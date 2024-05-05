Cal Poly students host 43rd annual Poly Royal Truck and Tractor Pull

Cal Poly students hosted the 43rd annual Poly Royal Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for April 13th during Cal Poly Open House but was forced to be postponed due to the weather.

Cal Poly Tractor Pull Club President told KSBY after traveling all over the state for competitions, the Poly Royal is the biggest event for the club.

"Being here and seeing all of our hard work paid off, it's just an amazing feeling," Elle Palmer, Cal Poly Tractor Pull Club President said.

All proceeds from Saturday's event go towards the Tractor Pull team and club members' scholarships.