Cal Poly students share artifacts with members of Japanese American family interned during WWII

Artifacts and stories were shared between Cal-Poly students and members of the Yoshida family at a reception at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County Friday.

The Yoshida family was forced to leave their home on the marine terrace, just south of what became Montana de Oro State Park, during World War II.

The forced incarceration of Japanese families was a controversial action affecting many central coast families during the war.

Cal Poly Anthropology and Geography students excavated the century-old homestead in May 2024. The student-run exhibit pairs the objects with oral histories and family photos to bring this nearly century-old story to life.

"It was just incredibly impactful and very, very emotional to be part of and to kind of work on this project, to work in conjunction with the family and then kind of bring this story to the greater San Luis Obispo community. It's been such an honor to do,” says Collin Marfia, Cal Poly graduate student.

The exhibit titled "A Dream Interrupted" will be on display at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County through August.

The History Center of San Luis Obispo County is located at 696 Monterey St.