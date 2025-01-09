Cal Poly to require paid parking seven days a week

Starting February 1, people visiting Cal Poly will have to pay to park on the weekends.

Currently, parking permits are only required on weekdays but the university is expanding paid parking to Saturdays and Sundays as well. Permits will now be required from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

According to the university, students, faculty and staff with parking permits will not be affected. People attending events at the Performing Arts Center will also not be affected because their tickets include parking.

Cal Poly says the Seven-Day Paid Parking program will help fund campus parking facilities.

Daily parking permits can be purchased online, through parking apps like ParkMobile and PayByPhone, or at the parking kiosks located in the parking structures.