Cal Poly's annual plant, gift sale extended through Saturday

Cal Poly hosted its annual poinsettia sale this past Saturday, and good news if you missed it — plant shop representatives said they've extended the sale.

Representatives tell KSBY they have an overabundance of poinsettias this year and have extended the event through Saturday, Dec. 10. Cal Poly's plant and floral shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Even people just coming up to me saying, 'Oh, we have been coming for five years now, we just love them so much. We get them all from you,'" said fourth-year plant science major Madison Ferrari. "It's really heartwarming. It's a great experience to be a part of."

All featured plants are said to have been grown by students working at Cal Poly's horticulture unit and include sizes ranging from small-pot plants to large poinsettias reaching 3 feet in height.

"There’s pink ones, there’s orange ones, there’s a light orange one, there’s white ones there’s speckled white and pink ones," Ferrari continued. "... There’s really something for everyone here.”

Plant prices run between $10 to $50.

All proceeds from the sale go back to the program to help students.

"There’s plenty to buy here," she said. "It just really means a lot when the community comes to us rather than the big stores to buy poinsettias.“