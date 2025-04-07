Cal Poly's annual Tomato Spectacular kicks off, with another weekend still ahead

Cal Poly's annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale returned this year with a successful first weekend and is set to continue this Saturday as well.

The sale was held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the horticulture unit near the Poly Plant Shop.

More than 100 types of tomato plants were available for $7, including a few never-before-offered varieties that reportedly sold out quickly.

The second weekend of the Tomato Spectacular will also be held at the horticulture unit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 12, this time coinciding with Cal Poly's Open House event.

KSBY caught up with Sabrina Correa, a plant science major at the university, to find out how students prepared for the plant sale in the weeks prior.

"A lot of it is just dropping seed, making sure all of the flats have the same labels, all of the tomatoes are where they're supposed to be, [and] making sure they're in their correct developmental stages," Correa said.

The plant science major added that visitors should read this year's Tomato Spectacular catalog to find out which varieties are available at the sale.

The catalog can be viewed on the Cal Poly Plant Shop's website.