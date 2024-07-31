Cal Poly's Comerford Pavillion nears completion

The Cal Poly athletic facilities are getting new upgrades with one renovation and another larger project that is near completion.

The Cal Poly women's soccer team unveiled their newly renovated 250-thousand dollar locker room Monday.

The renovated locker room had not been updated since 2009 but now includes a plaque highlighting the team's accomplishments and photos of every single team in the 33-year history of the program.

"I got to watch the student-athletes come in right after I did, and they had the same reaction that I did, which is, 'wow, what an amazing celebration of our women's soccer program,'" Don Oberhelman, Cal Poly Athletic Director, said.

The nearly $10 million tennis complex is also getting a boost. The Comerford Pavillion is almost complete and will add top-notch locker rooms, coaches offices, a recruiting lounge, a conference room and a viewing deck for supporters.

Officials say the Comerford Pavillion project will also house a nutrition center and alumni engagement for tennis matches and events. The facility will serve as the entrance to the "Athletics" side of campus near the Mott Athletics Center and the Recreation Center.

The Pavillion will be located at the intersection of Hathaway Avenue and Longview Lane.