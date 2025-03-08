Cal Poly's Defining Her Future conference empowers students with 'confidence'

Community members gathered at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Friday for an annual serving young female entrepreneurs.

At the Cal Poly Women in Business Association's annual Defining Her Future conference, attendees heard from industry professionals about their experiences as women in the workforce.

The event also offered workshops, networking opportunities, and a prize drawing.

Maddy Ngo, the organization's president, told KSBY that she hopes the conference inspires other students and helps them navigate their career paths.

"I think it's really important for events like this and for our club to show women that there's a space for them to grow individually, and that they have support along their journeys here at Cal Poly," Ngo said. "At least personally, it was really great for my confidence to be a part of something like this. To go into the industry and know what my values were and make sure that I can implement that into my future."

This is the 11th year that Cal Poly's Women in Business Association has hosted Defining Her Future.

Ngo says the conference is growing larger each year.