Cal Poly's longest-operating food service facility reopens following $40 million makeover

Cal Poly's longest-operating food service facility officially reopened Tuesday following extensive renovations — to the tune of $40 million.

1901 Marketplace — previously the home of The Ave, 805 Kitchen, and Poly Deli — received the makeover in part to give students a central place to gather with a wide range of unique culinary offerings, according to the university.

Officials said the facility was designed with large spaces and an open-air market atmosphere to serve as a comfortable and welcoming space for campus community members to gather and foster relationships, among other things.

"My first reaction is good food, good salad today," freshman Anna Boesch said, who is from Detroit, Michigan. "I'm excited for the Chick-fil-A and the Panda Express to open in a couple of days, I think those will get some good business, and I think it will be nice to have another dining complex that's closer to my classes."

The vendors inside the facility include Picos, a Mexican food venue that features gluten-free items, Mediterranean option Pom & Honey, and, as Boesch mentioned, national favorites Chick-fil-A and Panda Express.

Kenny Nichols / KSBY Exterior of the remodeled facility.

“We’re always looking to promote inclusivity and dining experiences that match the culture of our unique campus communities,” said Joe Fischioni in a university press release announcing the reopening, who is the division president of Chartwells Higher Education. “1901 Marketplace is a testament to Cal Poly’s commitment to providing an engaging environment for all, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to provide this exciting new dining experience to students.”

Cal Poly Corporation worked closely with Chartwells Higher Education throughout the process, according to the release.

The facility with two main buildings and a large, covered breezeway was renamed 1901 Marketplace as a nod to the year of Cal Poly's founding.