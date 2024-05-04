CalFresh helps nearly 24,000 local residents. SLO Food Bank wants you to know about it.

May is CalFresh Awareness Month.

As such, SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo is gearing up for a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the CalFresh program.

The program provides eligible individuals and families — including people with a qualified immigration status — with monthly financial assistance to purchase healthy food at grocery stores and some farmers' markets, according to SLO Food Bank's website.

CalFresh, federally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a state-supervised but county-administered program.

"Someone who qualifies for CalFresh can still come to the food bank to supplement their needs," SLO Food Bank CEO Molly Kern said. "But this provides them with an opportunity to get the exact food their family needs.

CalFresh is currently utilized by nearly 24,000 people to buy healthy and nutritious food in San Luis Obispo County.

You can learn more about CalFresh on the BenefitsCal website.