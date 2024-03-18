Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

California vintage baseball clubs play vintage ball at Sinsheimer Stadium

CA VINTAGE BASEBALL CLUBS.png
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
CA VINTAGE BASEBALL CLUBS.png
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 22:54:41-04

Vintage baseball clubs from Northern and Southern California met Sunday afternoon at San Luis Obispo's Sinsheimer Stadium to play vintage ball, abiding by 1886 rules.

KSBY stopped by Sunday and spoke to Chris Johnson, the captain of the Riverside Smudge Pots.

"So we're part of Southern California vintage baseball. And so if you wanted to play, you could find a team. And we're also looking to start new teams in the league. So, anyone can play,"

This year's Coast Classic featured the Crestline Highlanders, Barbary Coast, Riverside Smudge Pots, and the San Francisco Pelicans.

Attendance was free for all games at Sinsheimer Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community