California vintage baseball clubs play vintage ball at Sinsheimer Stadium

Vintage baseball clubs from Northern and Southern California met Sunday afternoon at San Luis Obispo's Sinsheimer Stadium to play vintage ball, abiding by 1886 rules.

KSBY stopped by Sunday and spoke to Chris Johnson, the captain of the Riverside Smudge Pots.

"So we're part of Southern California vintage baseball. And so if you wanted to play, you could find a team. And we're also looking to start new teams in the league. So, anyone can play,"

This year's Coast Classic featured the Crestline Highlanders, Barbary Coast, Riverside Smudge Pots, and the San Francisco Pelicans.

Attendance was free for all games at Sinsheimer Stadium.