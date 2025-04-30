Caltrans holds worker memorial ceremony

Caltrans District 5 held its 35th annual Worker Memorial Ceremony in San Luis Obispo today.

“This is a somber reminder of the dangers our workers face while maintaining and improving our roadways,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades, adding, "We take this time to honor their memory and remind the public to drive carefully when traveling through our work zones."

Eight District 5 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job since 1921.

One of the biggest hazards for workers is motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through highway work zones.

