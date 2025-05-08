Camp Roberts schedules prescribed burns

Officials from the SLO County Air Pollution Control District are informing Camp Robert area residents to prepare for smoke.

Training and smaller hazard reduction burns are planned for various dates throughout May, including weeks leading up to the main burn.

CAMP ROBERTS FIRE HAZARD REDUCTION AND TRAINING BURN DATES



May 12 – 16

May 19 – 23

May 27 – 28



The majority of the burn acreage (approximately 8,700 acres) will occur on May 28, 2025, weather permitting.

Children, the elderly, and those who already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and should use caution.

All involved agencies are planning to work together to minimize smoke impacts and ensure up-to-date air quality information is provided to the public.

This burn is an interagency operation hosted by Camp Roberts Fire in cooperation with several other local fire agencies.

All agencies will be participating in the training and will be practicing wildland firefighting techniques to further their understanding and abilities.

Prescribed burning is a tool used to minimize fire hazards and minimize the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires.