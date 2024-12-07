CAPSLO receives grant to continue services, support local families

The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) has been awarded a grant from the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department to continue providing vital services that support families and children on the Central Coast.

Each year, the agency reportedly helps over 30,000 low-income individuals across 11 California counties to increase their economic stability and level of self-sufficiency.

Officials say the new funding will enhance CAPSLO's existing local programs, which include the Martha’s Place (MP) Service Enhancement Program, School and Family Empowerment (SAFE), Positive Development Program, and In-Home Educator initiative.

The MP Service Enhancement Program supports families with children up to five years old by providing an advocate who assists with navigating healthcare systems and accessing community services.

Since its start in 2000, representatives say the SAFE program has been a cornerstone of CAPSLO's services, offering comprehensive support to at-risk children and youth up to 21 years old by delivering prevention, intervention, and intensive treatment.

The Positive Development Program, established in 2009, empowers childcare providers across SLO County with resources and training to promote problem-solving skills and emotional well-being in young children.

Complementing these efforts, the In-Home Educator program, launched in 2016, provides essential parent education and advocacy services to families with children aged 0-18.