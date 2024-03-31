Car enthusiast's Porsche mural unveiled in San Luis Obispo

A local Porsche club and autobody shop held a special event Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The California Central Coast Porsche Club of America, in conjunction with The Stable auto repair shop, unveiled a new mural painted by one of its own members.

The mural depicts several racing Porsches through the years with San Luis Obispo's Exposition Park Raceway grandstands in the background.

Josh Johnson/KSBY

Chuck Jennings, the artist behind the mural, started it on Dec. 5, 2023, he said, and just finished it on Friday.

"This is the most fun and most important project I've ever done, and it's wonderful that so many people can see it," Jennings said. "It's a very public piece of art. In fact, while I was working on it, every day somebody would come up and start talking to me about this piece of work."

You can see it for yourself at 750 Francis St. in San Luis Obispo. The mural is visible from Broad Street.