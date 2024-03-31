Watch Now
Car enthusiast's Porsche mural unveiled in San Luis Obispo

Porsche mural, San Luis Obispo, March 2024.png
Josh Johnson/KSBY
Porsche mural, San Luis Obispo, March 2024.png
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 30, 2024
A local Porsche club and autobody shop held a special event Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The California Central Coast Porsche Club of America, in conjunction with The Stable auto repair shop, unveiled a new mural painted by one of its own members.

The mural depicts several racing Porsches through the years with San Luis Obispo's Exposition Park Raceway grandstands in the background.

Porsche mural, San Luis Obispo, March 2024, left side.png

Chuck Jennings, the artist behind the mural, started it on Dec. 5, 2023, he said, and just finished it on Friday.

You can see it for yourself at 750 Francis St. in San Luis Obispo. The mural is visible from Broad Street.

Porsche mural, Chuck Jennings, March 2024.png
"This is the most fun and most important project I've ever done," Jennings said. "And it's wonderful that so many people can see it." Jennings was a former professor at Cal Poly and was the Art and Graphic Design Department's chair, according to a biography of him on the SLO County Arts website.

