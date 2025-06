Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo after a car crashed over the side of the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash happened just south of the Higuera Street off-ramp around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to CHP, the white SUV traveled about 15 feet off the roadway into an orchard.

Caltrans reports that traffic is slowed on northbound Highway 101 from Spyglass Drive to Higuera Street.

A tow truck was sent to the scene around 2:20 p.m.