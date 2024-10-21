Central Coast singer to be honored internationally

A local singer is being honored internationally.

"Barbershop is my life. I'm very proud. It's given me a lot. If I'm singing, it makes you feel good for yourself and hopefully for your audience, whoever you're singing for," said Gail Miernicki of the Central Coast Harmony Chorus.

Miernicki says she started the chorus group after moving to San Luis Obispo in 1962 from Minnesota with her husband and six children.

"The name was called the Cuesta Bells. You know, a little hokey, but that's what the ladies chose," Miernicki said.

Since then, the group has transformed into the Central Coast Harmony Chorus, which has members from Paso Robles to Lompoc.

"I just stuck with it and ever since I met all these good friends," said Jeanne Aldridge, a long-time member of the chorus

"When I came in, there were, you know, mothers... I had mothers and sisters and nieces and then as you know now, I'm one of the older ones, so I look at the younger ones as my kids," said Kathy Heaney, chorus member.

For Miernicki, it doesn't just feel like a family... it is one.

Her daughter and grandson are both co-directors of the group.

"I've been in it since I was 13 years old," said Kim Patrick-Miernicki, Gail's daughter.

"I've lived around barbershop and Sweet Adelines my whole life," said Logan Patrick-Miernicki, Gail's grandson.

The Central Coast Harmony Chorus is part of the international group "Sweet Adelines" which has chorus groups all over the world.

They have annual conventions in a new place each time, and at the end of October, the team will travel to Kansas City.

There, they will spend time with other chorus groups from around the world, and honor long-time members. Miernicki will be the only 70-year member honored at the ceremony.

Her grandson, Logan, beamed with pride while talking about his grandma’s accomplishment.

"Grandma's literally the first one in the international organization that will walk across the stage at our international convention and receive this honor," he said. "So it's like, it's amazing, she's amazing."