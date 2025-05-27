Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum honors the fallen on Memorial Day

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo hosted its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.

The event featured musical performances by the San Luis Obispo County Band with the Morro Bay White Caps and Central Coast Harmony Chorus, as well as a barbecue lunch provided by American Legion Post 66.

"We're patriotic, we sacrifice, we love our country. It's a way of showing it. I can show it by being here. My father, my uncles, my father-in-law showed it by serving, so it's a way of being together as an American," said museum docent John Molinari.

The museum also offered free tours of new displays and exhibits, including a new temporary exhibit called "250 Years of the Army," which was coordinated by the museum's Cal Poly History interns. The unveiling comes ahead of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on June 14.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

