Central Coast's largest business tradeshow wrapped up Wednesday in San Luis Obispo

The 2024 EXPO at the Expo — described as the largest business trade show on the Central Coast by a local chamber of commerce — kicked off and wrapped up Wednesday.

The event brought more than 100 local exhibitors and 2,000 attendees to the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo.

It ran from 4 to 7 p.m. and allowed San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce members to gain exposure among the general public, connect with local businesses, and find services that could help support their businesses.

KSBY spoke with an attendee who highlighted the event's impact on the community.

"This is an amazing networking opportunity for business-to-business but community-to-business as well," San Luis Obispo resident Abraham Miller said. "Sometimes it's easy to just get stuck in your little lane and you only see certain things — this is a good way to see a big snapshot of what San Luis Obispo has to offer."

You can learn more about the event and see photos from past iterations on the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce website.