With the Daylight Saving Time change and later sunsets, starting this week Farmers' Market in San Luis Obispo will be open a little later.

The Farmers' Market manager announced on Monday that instead of 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. they will now close at 9 p.m. starting Thursday, March 13th.

You can find the weekly event every Thursday night on Higuera Street.