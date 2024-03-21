City Farm SLO opens application for Summer Youth Empower Program

Teens can now apply to join the Youth Empowerment Program at City Farm SLO this summer.

Students aged 14 to 17 are invited to participate in farm-based workshops to build skills for healthy successful futures.

The eight workshops will cover a wide range of topics, including health and wellness, leadership and team development, and career and college readiness, according to the press release.

"Our students do things like write resumes, practice interviews, and set up smart goals. We talk about nutrition and mental health and every day, they are harvesting from the farm and preparing lunch together," Kayla Rutland, City Farm SLO Executive Director said.

Organizers said students can also earn up to $200 for their participation and have an opportunity to apply for a paid farming internship at City Farm SLO after graduating from the program.

There will be three summer cohorts this year. This first cohort will take place from June 17 to 27. The second cohort will be held July 8 to 18 and the last summer cohort of the year will take place July 22 to August 1.

The deadline to apply is April 15.

Click here to apply.

