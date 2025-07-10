City of San Luis Obispo adopts new Fire Hazard Severity Zones: Property owners under new requirements

The San Luis Obispo City Council recently adopted updated Fire Hazard Severity Zones. This update identifies more areas in the city categorized as very high, high, and moderate fire hazard zones, compared to previous maps.

Certain zone designations will require property owners to take extra steps to mitigate wildfire risks, and new statewide requirements vary by severity zone.

These are the requirements for property owners based on your zone designation:

Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone:

Immediately required:



Maintain defensible space according to 2022 California Fire Code, Chapter 49: Vegetation around all buildings and structures within 30 feet and out to 100 feet if applicable.

New buildings or major remodels must meet 2022 California Building Code, Chapter 7A (WUI) ignition-resistant construction standards (a.k.a. home hardening).

Provide natural hazard disclosure (AB 38) at the time of sale.

Obtain and provide home hardening certification for new/rebuilt homes, if requested by insurers.

Future Requirement:



Comply with Zone 0 ember-resistant standards (0–5 feet around structures) within 3 years of the State’s adoption of new rules (anticipated by end of 2025)

High Fire Hazard Severity Zone:

Immediately required:



New construction or major remodels must comply with ignition-resistant building standards (CBC, Chapter 7A)

Provide natural hazard disclosure at the time of sale (AB 38)

Moderate Fire Hazard Severity Zone:



No immediate requirements under state law at this time.

To locate the severity zone of your property or home, click here.

The city expects the state to release the 2026 California Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Code and the 2026 California Fire and Building codes this summer. After the codes are released, the city will hold a public study session to develop a new local defensible space ordinance, likely in October 2025.

The current local defensible space ordinance by California law requires that homeowners in a State Responsibility Area (SRA) clear out flammable materials such as brush or vegetation around their buildings to 100 feet (or the property line) to create a defensible space buffer. This helps halt the progress of an approaching wildfire and keeps firefighters safe while they defend your home, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department website.