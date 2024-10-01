City of SLO Inaugural Summer Spending Promotion strikes gold

The results are in following the City of San Luis Obispo's Summer Spending Promotion.

Program organizers, who partnered with downtown business owners from July through August, put on the event to increase the amount of traffic downtown in hopes of boosting the local economy.

Low and behold, it worked!

The promotion was active for 54 days, accumulating 1,778 entries, coming from 102 different downtown businesses.

The way it worked: shoppers scan a QR code after spending money at downtown shop, entering them in a raffle to win prizes.

These prizes ranged in value, with the grand prize valued over $2,500.

“I’m excited to be able to come downtown and use the gifts and continue buying local,” said Jill, one of the shoppers.

The promotion gained recognition as the days went on, with the greatest amount of entries coming in the final week of its running.

Data released by the city showed that locals made up 61% of the total entries, which accounts for 1,000 residents.

Scout Coffee led all downtown businesses in entries, followed by Junkgirls, a local antique home, decor and jewelry store, and in third, the award-winning global restaurant Novo.

“We were excited to be a part of something that promotes our wonderful downtown,” said Sara Peterson, owner of Scout Coffee.

“Our customers were happy to be able to use their purchases for a chance to win a prize. These incentives to drive traffic to downtown businesses are always a good investment," added Peterson.