City of SLO selects parking payment app for downtown

PayByPhone has been selected as the single parking payment app for Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Drivers in the downtown area can use this as their parking payment app for street parking.

The city recently offered three parking payment apps for street parking.

After hearing from the community, the City Council directed the parking services program to select one app to simplify payment options.

PayByPhone was chosen.

“The switch to a single app will make parking in downtown San Luis Obispo easier for residents and visitors alike,” said Donna King, City of SLO parking program manager. “We hope to make the parking experience seamless, consistent, and hassle-free. Anyone parking downtown can download and use PayByPhone today and explore all the helpful features that make paying for parking so much easier.”

Account features include text message and push notification reminders before parking expiration with the ability to extend parking sessions remotely with your cell phone or Apple watch.

According to the City, drivers do not have to register for an account before beginning a parking session, "making it ideal for those who are pressed for time."

