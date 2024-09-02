City of SLO to open Fall Box Art applications Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, the City of San Luis Obispo is once again accepting design submissions for the Fall 2024 Box Art Program.

City officials say they're looking for "bold, fresh designs that will add creativity and visual appeal to [the] streets," according to a press release Friday.

Solo artists, artistic teams, or community groups can showcase their talent by submitting their work.

The City of SLO says that these deadlines are important to keep in mind for applicants:



Application Deadline: September 23, 2024, 5:00 p.m. PST

Art Jury Review & Selection: early October 2024

Community Development Director Approval: October 2024

Artist Selection Announcement: mid-October 2024

Installation of Artwork: November 2024

Dates are subject to change.

“We’ve been transforming utility boxes into vibrant works of art for years,” says Amanda Grieshop, City Public Art Coordinator. “What started as a creative way to prevent graffiti has blossomed into a beloved community project. Now, it’s time to refresh some of these boxes with new designs, and we’re excited to see what our local artists come up with!”

This round’s selected designs will be vinyl wrapped onto the utility boxes.

The selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend for their box art renderings.

For more details on the application process and design requirements, you can visit the City of San Luis Obispo website.