City officials suggest these Halloween safety tips for San Luis Obispo residents

No matter what your Halloween plans are — trick-or-treating, going to a party, or handing out candy at home — there are many ways to ensure you're staying safe.

KSBY spoke with San Luis Obispo residents who said safety is their No. 1 concern this Halloween.

"We trick or treat in a group, and then I go through all the candy afterward before letting her [daughter] have any," said one San Luis Obispo mother.

KSBY was near Spirit Halloween in San Luis Obispo and spoke to locals preparing for their Halloween plans — all agreed it's important to take precautions.

"Don't go trick or treating alone," said a trick-or-treater.

"Making sure I have all my friends' locations, making sure we stay together as a group, no one getting separated, you know, watching what we do, making smart decisions," said a Cal Poly Student. "But looking out for ourselves."

The City of San Luis Obispo has some safety tips no matter what your plans are. City officials say it's important to:



Be visible

Stay hydrated

Walk safely using sidewalks and marked crosswalks

Stay in groups

Drive carefully

Use fire-safe decorations

Keep exits clear

Sergeant Stradley of the San Luis Obispo Police Department said the main thing they see on Halloween is distracted driving. He also added that some public nuisance ordinances will have extra fines beginning Wednesday night.

"A lot of public nuisance ordinances — we have like urinating in public, open containers, things like that, fines are actually doubled, so they can range from 700 to 1000 bucks," said Stradley. "We want people to have a good time, but also need to be respectful to your neighbors and the community as a whole."

Sergeant Stradley said you can expect to see some extra patrol units as well.