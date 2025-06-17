Clean-Up Week begins June 23rd in San Luis Obispo: here's what you need to know

Clean-Up Week in San Luis Obispo takes place from June 23 to June 27. It’s a service provided by San Luis Obispo Garbage Company twice a year. They will haul away your extra trash and some other items you want to get rid of, all for free. This year, there is something new.

"Bulk pickup is being offered for free. So in the past, all bulk pickups were available at a discounted rate, but new this year, the garbage company is offering free bulky pickups for customers," said Meg Buckingham, City of SLO Waste and Recycling Manager.

According to the city, all you have to do is call the garbage company at (805) 543-0875 before Friday to schedule your pickup for next week.

"One reminder I like to tell the community when they schedule a bulky pickup with the garbage company is that the item is going to the landfill," Buckingham said. "We do try to reduce our waste in the City of SLO, so we ask that if you do have an item that is in usable condition, please try to donate that item first."

If you live in a single-family residence, you can schedule one free bulky item pickup. If you need more, additional pickups are available at a 50% discounted rate.

If you live in a multi-family complex, there are up to four bulky item collections per complex. If more are needed, the same 50% discount will be applied to the regular rate.

It's also important to keep in mind that a bulk pickup is required to be scheduled with the San Luis Obispo Garbage Company. Anything that is left out on the curb without a scheduled pickup is considered illegal dumping and could result in a fine.

"Any resident in a single-family home can place up to six extra bags of trash next to their collection carts on their collection day," Buckingham said. "We do ask that no hazardous waste at all is disposed of during cleanup week."

There are a few restrictions on what can be included in pickups. For a full list of what can and cannot be tossed as part of Clean Up Week, click here!