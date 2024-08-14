CMC inmates graduate from culinary arts program

The California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo held a special luncheon on Tuesday that was prepared by inmates graduating from the prison's culinary arts program.

Participants in the eight-week program learned the fundamentals of culinary arts, baking science, food safety and more.

One alum of the program says he came into the class not even knowing how to boil water. Now, he's one of the main chefs at the campus.

"It's given me confidence," said Michael Avington. "The chef fields and all the staff have provided me with the skills that I can take and not only provide delicious food for my family but I can get into the industry when I get out of here."

Officials at the California Men's Colony say there have been 11 cohorts in the program to date with roughly 175 inmate students graduating.

